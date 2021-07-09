Court records reveal allegations against Woodland Park woman accused of pimping

News

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Woodland Park woman is accused of providing minors with drugs and tobacco, using minors and adults to sell drugs, and encouraging a minor to get pregnant with an adult male, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by 13 Investigates.

According to the affidavit, detectives with the Woodland Park Police Department met with an unnamed person on June 24. That person reported possible sex trafficking, drug use, and child abuse in the home of 55-year-old Victoria Quinn, according to court records.

On June 25, Woodland Park officers and Teller County Sheriff's Deputies searched the home Quinn was living in.

The affidavit says eight people were living at that address. Four people were on the lease and four were sub-leasing. The affidavit says three minors were also living in the home.

During the search, police placed Quinn in the back of a patrol car uncuffed. According to the affidavit, Quinn had "erratic and hostile behavior."

While searching Quinn's room, the affidavit says investigators found a letter from "Advanced Reproductive Medicine" addressed to someone else, logs and ledgers of drug sales/purchases for the drug Kratom, a mind-altering psychotropic, seven scales commonly used for weighing narcotics, baggies commonly used for packaging narcotics, two syringes, marijuana, and antidepressants belonging to someone who didn't live at the home.

In other rooms occupied by minors, the affidavit says investigators found items including Vapes, pods refill, two empty jars of concentrated THC, and several unidentified pills.

According to the affidavit, others at the property during the search confirmed that Quinn provides them with marijuana that she purchases from two medical marijuana clinics in Colorado Springs. Another person confirmed Quinn provides minors with Juul's, Vapes, Vuse, and the refill juices and pods for them.

In the affidavit, Quinn admitted to investigators she was providing alcohol and marijuana to minors in the home, saying "it's ok since I am the adult giving them (juveniles) permission to use it."

In the affidavit, investigators say it's believed one resident received sex from another resident and pays them through tobacco products.

The affidavit says others in the home are provided marijuana by Quinn and are selling it to pay for rent. According to investigators, only one person in the home has a legitimate job to pay for rent. That individual told investigators Quinn gives marijuana to minors in the home and is aware and supports the sexual acts happening in the home, according to the affidavit.

During the search, the affidavit says investigators found three bottles of Conceive Plus, medication to help with fertility, pacifiers, baby items, cribs, and a fake pregnancy belly someone uses to make others believe she is pregnant.

According to the affidavit, Quinn has been encouraging a minor to get pregnant with an adult male in the house. In a post from several months ago on the Woodland Park Community Facebook Page, Quinn allegedly asked for infant supplies saying a pregnant teen was living with her.

In 2020, the affidavit says Quinn was convicted for harboring runaways.

Teller County Department of Social Services was at the home during the search. According to the affidavit, they determined the children would not be taken out of the home due to "living conditions not being as deplorable as they have seen in other houses."

However, in the affidavit, investigators managed to contact the stepfather of one of the minors and coordinated the three minors to get safely to Little Rock, Arkansas.

According to the affidavit, Quinn passed out in the patrol car. However, a medic at the scene confirmed Quinn faked the incident.

When the search was over, Quinn was informed she wasn't going to be taken into custody she became "active and conversational." Investigators in the affidavit said, "this is an example of how manipulative V. Quinn has been with people regardless who they are."

Additionally, the affidavit said Quinn claimed she would "be leaving a.s.a.p" and had the resources to do so.

However, Quinn was arrested Thursday and booked into the Teller County Jail on a bond set at $10,000.