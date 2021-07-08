Skip to Content
today at 1:27 PM
Published 1:38 PM

CPW officers looking for bear with a bucket stuck on neck and face

CPW

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife are looking for a bear seen with a chicken feeder stuck around its neck and face.

According to CPW, the bear was last seen in the foothills west of Boulder. Wildlife officers are hoping to find the bear and safely remove the bucket, which could be hindering the bear's ability to function.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Anyone with information is asked to call (303)-291-7227 immediately.

For more information on bearproofing homes and keeping bears wild and safe away from humans, click here.

