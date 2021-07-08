Amber Alert for two children in possible danger last seen in Dolores area

News

DOLORES, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two children last known to be in the Dolores area.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 1-year-old girl named Bailey Begay and a 3-month-old boy named Braidin Begay. They were last seen Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The suspect involved is 35-year-old Brandon Begay.

Bailey is described as being Indian, 2'00", 25 lbs., with black/brown hair. Braidin is described as being Indian, 1'00", 15 lbs., with black/brown hair.



Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Brandon is described as Indian, 6', 250 lbs., with black/brown hair.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The vehicle they're traveling in is a 2005 Ford F250, brown over white, with an unknown Arizona temporary tag.

Per our ABC affiliate in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the children and suspect are traveling from their home in Aneth Utah. KOAT reports police suspect they are heading towards Cortez.

According to KOAT, police say the children are believed to be in danger and the father has repeatedly made threats of self-harm.

CBI has yet to release the connection the children have with the suspect. If seen, call 9-1-1 or the Navajo Police Department at 505-368-1350 or 505-368-1351.