Sheriff: 5-year-old dead, father hospitalized after Linwood house fire

By STEPHEN BOROWY, JAMES FELTON

LINWOOD, Michigan (WNEM) — A 5-year-old is dead and her family was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Linwood Tuesday night.

Firefighters were sent to 1272 N. Huron Road, between E. Prevo Road and E. Kitchen Road, about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6.

Crews found the 5-year-old girl, identified as Aaliyah Booker, deceased inside the home. Harvey Booker, 33, and his kids 8-year-old Darren and 6-year-old DeAngelo were able to escape. The father was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for his injuries from trying to save the 5-year-old, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham.

The two boys were taken to Covenant with non-life-threatening injuries and were later discharged. The 5-year-old was taken to McLaren Morgue and an autopsy will be done at a later date.

Investigators are still determining what started the fire. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit was contacted to assist the Bay County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

John Jeske lives next door. He said there is nothing left of the house.

“Started seeing the firetrucks coming and then the sirens all over the place. And when I looked out the window, it was just total blaze,” Jeske said. “It’s not good. I really hate to see it happen. Good family.”

Jeske said his thoughts are with the family who is mourning the sudden loss of their little girl taken far too soon.

“I’m sorry. That’s all you can say, I guess, is sorry,” Jeske said.

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family with funeral and medical expenses.

