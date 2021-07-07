Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:07 AM
Published 8:31 AM

Getting hotter the next couple of days

7-7 high

Mainly sunny skies and warm mid-week temperatures. Heating up Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine and quieter weather for Wednesday afternoon. Highs today will max out in the mid and upper-80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight lows. Morning starts Thursday in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Getting hotter! Highs on Thursday and Friday will climb into the upper-90s and low triple digits. A upper level trough will bring cooling temperatures heading into the weekend.

Video
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content