Flash flood watches issued for 5 wildfire burn scars in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Another day of rain in the weather forecast Monday brings another risk of flash flooding, this time to several wildfire burn scars.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a flash flood watch for the following burn scars: Spring (La Veta Pass in Huerfano/Costilla counties); Decker (near Salida); Junkins (west of Pueblo); Hayden Pass (western Fremont County); and the Chalk Cliffs near Buena Vista.

The watch starts at noon Monday and ends at 9 p.m.

The NWS said that there is a "marginal" risk for severe weather in those areas that could produce heavy rain, hail and winds of 60 mph.

Storms are expected to move over those scars between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and heavy flows of mud or ash are a concern.

The above fires burned between 2016 and 2019.