Paraglider’s body recovered from Lake Pueblo after crash

LAKE PUEBLO, Colo. -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife park rangers recovered the body of a man flying a motorized paraglider who crashed Saturday along the south shore of Lake Pueblo State Park.

Wildlife park rangers responded to the scene after a call for help came in about 8:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing two paragliders crash near Pedro's Point.

One of the paraglider pilots was able to escape the wreckage and survived. The other reportedly became tangled in the parachute, fan and ropes of the paraglider and appeared to have drowned, according to park management at Lake Pueblo.

CPW rangers located the pilot and recovered the remains. The body was turned over to Pueblo County Coroner’s office for identification and an official determination of the cause of death.

If the drowning is confirmed by the coroner, it would be the 9th drowning in Colorado in 2021. Colorado experienced its worst year on the water ever in 2020 when 34 people drowned.