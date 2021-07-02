Pueblo Police: two men arrested for April shootings

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police arrested two men accused of being involved in shootings that happened during April.

On July 2, Pueblo Police Special Investigation Division detectives arrested 18-year-old Dario Davis-Sandoval and 20-year-old Izsic Zuniga.

They both face several charges including Criminal Attempt of 1st Degree Assault/Complicity, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm/Complicity, and Prohibited Use of a Weapon.

Police say the shootings happened in the 1900 block of E. 5th St. and 1000 block of W. 18th St.

Zuniga was previously arrested on May 25 for a felony stalking incident. Davis-Sandoval was arrested for a felony assault warrant on April 26. According to PPD, they both are involved or associated with several criminal acts in the Pueblo area that are still being investigated.