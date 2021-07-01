Pueblo police arrest woman after robbery and jumping out second-story window

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is in custody after stealing from an Auto Zone and pointing a firearm at an employee.

On Saturday, June 26 at 5:20 p.m., Pueblo police responded to the Auto Zone at 1108 Bonforte Boulevard on reports of an armed robbery.

An employee told officers a woman entered the store and was exhibiting suspicious behavior as she walked around before picking up two items and attempted to leave without paying. The employee said they told her if she didn't pay they'd call the police. At that point, the woman pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee.

Officers investigated and identified the suspect as 34-year-old Lea Templeton. Officers found Templeton's address and attempted to contact her, but she jumped out of a second-story window and escaped.

On Tuesday, June 29, officers found Templeton and took her into custody. She was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of Aggravated Robbery.