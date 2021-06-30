On The Lookout: Pueblo police looking for vandalism suspect(s)

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person(s) that vandalized several locations early Monday morning.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, there were three separate graffiti incidents.

In the first incident, the damage included the word "Genocider" on the gold sign of the Christopher Columbus Monument. A coffee shop on Union Avenue was also spray painted with the words "The homeless sleep 4 blocks away from your favorite Riverwalk spot." in the final incident, a wall in front of the Center for American Values was tagged with the word "exploitation."

Police say the total cost of the property damage is about $2,000.

if you have any information on who did it or of the incident, you are asked to call Pueblo police.