Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescues two great horned owls in one day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado parks and Wildlife was able to rescue two great horned owls in Colorado Springs in two separate incidents on Tuesday. According to the CPW SE Region's Twitter the first bird was found tangled in a soccer net. Rangers said the bird was traumatized, dehydrated and exhausted from fighting with the net before it was rescued. It serves as a warning to take down those sports nets when they're not in use, as they pose a real threat to wildlife.

The second owl to be saved was in a more dire situation, tangled in barbed wire with a barb embedded in its wing. Rangers cut the owl from the barbed wire fence, and Officer Phil Gurule was able to remove the barb from the owl's wing. He said, owls typically fly low when they're hunting, which is probably how it ended up tangled in the fencing.

Both birds are at The Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in the Raptor Campus in Pueblo for rehabilitation.