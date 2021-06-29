Woman survives being swept 100 feet downstream in St. Vrain River

News

ALLENSPARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a woman almost drowned in the St. Vrain River, first responders are reminding people to be cautious and aware of the dangers mountain streams can pose.

On Monday, a 45-year-old woman from Oklahoma fell into the St. Vrain River one mile from the Wild Basin trailhead in Rocky Mountain National Park.

After falling in, she was swept about 100 feet downstream under some large logs. Officials say she was able to pull herself up on log debris.

Rocky Mountain Park Search and Rescue members arrived and assisted her from the log. The woman was assessed by park rangers then was further evaluated by Estes Park Health at the trailhead. She ultimately declined being taken by an ambulance.

Members of the Estes Valley Fire Protection District Dive and Swiftwater Rescue Team, Boulder Emergency Squad, and Allenspark Fire Protection arrived at the scene to assist RMNP if needed. Officials say no rescuers or swift water teams had to deploy in the water.

The RMNP says visitors are reminded to remain back from banks of streams and rivers, saying rocks at streamside and in the stream are often slippery, and water beneath the rocks may be deep and will be extremely cold.

Additionally, powerful currents have the ability to pull a person completely underwater.