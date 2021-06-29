‘We want to give them the best service’: Restaurants paying more for meat to ensure CWS fans are well-fed

News

By Emily Tencer

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Burgers, wings and barbecue: These classic sports bar meals are costing restaurants more to keep CWS fans full.

“You got to have it, you got to have it,” said Ross DiPrima, operator and owner of the Jackson Street Tavern.

Jackson Street Tavern is located in the Old Market near 12th and Jackson.

DiPrima said an uptick in meat prices has the restaurant paying meat providers double for chicken wings and much more for steak.

“The filet that I buy has gone up literally 75% from the time I was buying it previously,” he said.

He said paying the extra price is worth it for the business the CWS brings.

“We’ve just been absorbing the costs,” said DiPrima. “Since we’re doing higher numbers and more sales, it’s easier to absorb.”

DiPrima said the last couple weeks have been the busiest they’ve ever been.

“The rush never ended. It was just constantly in the weeds,” he said.

Dustin Knutson said that’s not so much the case for The Session Room.

It’s a bar and grill located right down Cuming Street from TD Ameritrade Park.

“We were expecting a lot busier College World Series this year than what we experienced,” he said.

He said they, too, have been paying more to make sure there’s meat in their kitchen.

“We’ve been trying to do whatever we can to satisfy these guys as much as possible,” said Knutson. “They’ve traveled all the way here, and we want to give them the best service, best food as possible.”

They’re really counting on these final days of the CWS for a boost in business. He said they’re especially thankful for the Mississippi State fan turnout.

“They’ve been the best so far, and I’m so happy they made it to the finals. They’ve been really good for us,” said Knutson.

It’s well known that the restaurant industry has also suffered through a staffing shortage for months now. Both DiPrima and Knutson said CWS fans have been supporting and patient in regard to that.

