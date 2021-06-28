Funeral procession for Officer Beesley planned Tuesday, service will be streamed

News

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The general public is invited to watch the procession to a memorial service Tuesday for Officer Gordon Beesley, the Arvada Police Officer who died after a shooting in Olde Town Arvada.

On Monday, June 21, APD says Beesley was ambushed by a gunman who specifically targeted him for being a police officer.

According to APD, the actual service will only be open for law enforcement, family, and invited guests. However, the public is encouraged to stand along the procession route to show their support. The memorial service will also be streamed online.

The procession route is below:

Begins at I-25 and Highway 7 between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

West on Highway 7

South on North 119th

North 119th turns into 120th St.

120th St. to South Boulder Rd.

West on South Boulder Rd. To Flatirons Community Church.

APD asks people make sure they avoid private property and stay safe while lining the roads to show their support.

The memorial service will begin to stream at 10 a.m. To watch, click here.