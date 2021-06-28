Eastbound lanes reopen on I-70 following 2 mudslides

News

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Eastbound I-70 reopened Monday afternoon following two mudslides that closed the interstate in both directions.

On Saturday, westbound I-70 closed between Dotsero, Exit 133, and CO 82, Exit 116, when a mudslide happened around 4 p.m. At 5:53 on Sunday, another mudslide between Dotsero, Exit 133, and West Rifle, Exit 87, completely closed I-70.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said closure points for eastbound traffic have reopened at CO 82, Exit 116, and West Rifle, Exit 87. Crews are still working on removing the mudslide debris from westbound lanes.

Crews encountered delays Monday largely due to a clogged drain on the eastbound deck. CDOT estimates the westbound lanes will reopen mid-to-late evening Monday.

Drivers are told to seek alternate routes.