Lake Annette braces for possible flooding

By BETSY WEBSTER

LAKE ANNETTE, MO (KCTV) — The Cass County community of Lake Annette is considering the potential need for evacuation of the rainfall picks up again overnight.

One road was covered with water late Friday afternoon. By nightfall it had cleared.

The mayor said her concern is about what could happen quite suddenly as people are sleeping overnight.

“The last major event we had was in ‘17, and this is kind of the same type of storm system that we had in ‘17, so the prayers are that it won’t be the same, explained Lake Annette Mayor Angela Hanson.

The town had three significant floods that year. Two of them happened just a couple weeks apart. In July of 2017, 20 people had to be rescued from their homes. A rescue boat flipped because people boarded in a panic without following instructions.

After consulting with the National Weather Service, she went door-to-door Friday with fire officials Friday evening to suggest voluntary evacuation.

“We’ve said, ‘Hey, we have a potential risk of water coming up and being a flash flood type of situation. Because if it does continue to flow in through the river, it will come up very fast at that point,’” Hanson said.

As of 8:30 p.m., she said only four people decided to evacuate: a mother with two kids and elderly woman. The town has a population of 95.

She said people who lived there for many years are used to watching the water rise then seeing it fall again. She said most of them know what to look for and when to get out.

That said, she will be monitoring herself along with nearby rescue personnel and will

But she will be monitoring as well and bring sheriff’s deputies out for mandatory evacuations if warranted as the night wears on.

