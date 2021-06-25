Dog rescued from hot truck ‘would surely have died’

News

By Anica Padilla

LOVELAND, Colorado (KCNC) — Police in Loveland say a Doberman puppy left in a pickup truck “would surely have died” if a good Samaritan hadn’t called for help. Police say the temperature inside the truck was in the range of 114 to 140 degrees.

Loveland resident Michelle Sparks called the Loveland Police Department dispatch center after seeing the dog in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck parked at the Walmart store on east Eisenhower Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

“Sparks saw the puppy, who was tethered in the back seat, whimpering and straining to get air from a partially opened window,” police wrote on Facebook.

Officers Jordan Yoder, Tim Yunger and Benito Avitia responded and found a passenger window of the truck was open just enough for Yoder to squeeze her arm through to trip the lock.

“Once free, the puppy gulped two full bottles of water given by the two officers,” police said. Yunger snapped a photo of Yoder getting a kiss from the grateful puppy.

The animal control officer took temperature readings inside the pickup truck that ranged from 114 degrees to 140 degrees, and said that the puppy would surely have died if not for the rescue.

The dog’s owner, who was only identified as a woman from Greeley, was cited for unlawfully confining an animal in a vehicle.

Sparks said she was relieved the puppy was OK and hopes the owner will learn from the experience.

“The lesson: Even with a window partially open, heat inside a vehicle can rise to a deadly level,” police stated.

