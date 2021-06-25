Black bear and cubs take a dip in a pond in Roxborough State Park

News

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger shared a video of a bear and her cubs taking a tip in a small pond.

Ranger Tiffany McCauley shared the video, recorded on June 19. She says this was taken at Roxborough State Park and shows two black bear cubs following their mother into the pond.

The black bear cubs are getting more comfortable with the water, one more than the other it seems! #roxboroughstatepark pic.twitter.com/HguIL3WXPn — Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) June 22, 2021

According to McCauley, these were the same bears seen in a nearby pond earlier in June. However, that one had deeper water and the cubs seemed to be a little weary about getting in. That didn't stop the mother from enjoying rolling around and cooling herself off.

Swimming lessons at the pond, the cubs seem weary of the deeper water but Mom doesn’t seem to mind having the spa to herself. pic.twitter.com/yzDbB1RbGx — Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) June 15, 2021

On Thursday, McCauley shard another video of the bear family at a new location nicknamed the kiddy pool. She explained this family of bears moves between the small shallow pool and the larger pond in the other videos.