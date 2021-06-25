Skip to Content
today at 6:19 PM
Black bear and cubs take a dip in a pond in Roxborough State Park

Ranger Tiffany McCauley
Photo courtesy of Ranger Tiffany McCauley

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger shared a video of a bear and her cubs taking a tip in a small pond.

Ranger Tiffany McCauley shared the video, recorded on June 19. She says this was taken at Roxborough State Park and shows two black bear cubs following their mother into the pond.

According to McCauley, these were the same bears seen in a nearby pond earlier in June. However, that one had deeper water and the cubs seemed to be a little weary about getting in. That didn't stop the mother from enjoying rolling around and cooling herself off.

On Thursday, McCauley shard another video of the bear family at a new location nicknamed the kiddy pool. She explained this family of bears moves between the small shallow pool and the larger pond in the other videos.

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

