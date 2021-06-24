US Navy Blue Angels return to Colorado in October

News

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Blue Angels are returning to Colorado. The Navy's aircraft will headline the Great Colorado Airshow this fall in Loveland.

The team will show off new aircraft, the F/A-18 Super Hornet on October 16 and 17 at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

The super hornets are 25% larger than the last jets the team was using in airshows.

In April 2020, the Blue Angels joined the US Air Force Thunderbirds for a series of multi-city flyovers as part of America Strong's initiative. The Department of Defense referred to it as a "collaborative salute" recognizing healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel during the pandemic.

Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday, July 6. Click here for the tickets.