Rep. Lauren Boebert and 20 House Republicans introduce resolution to censure President Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- Republican Representative Lauren Boebert joined 20 other House Republicans to introduce a resolution to censure President Biden.

The resolution claims Biden and his administration are failing to fund border wall construction.

"The numbers don't lie, Biden's border crisis is a humanitarian crisis. And it all started when Biden regime began rolling back President Trump's firm and effective border policies," said Boebert during a press conference Wednesday.

A censure is defined by the United States Senate as "less severe than expulsion, a censure does not remove a senator from office. It is a formal statement of disapproval, however, that can have a powerful psychological effect on a member and his/her relationships in the Senate."

That means Biden doesn't need to take any action as a result of a censure.

Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris will head to the US/Mexico border. On Wednesday, sources told CNN US Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott was stepping down, marking the latest change in the border agency's leadership structure.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, CBP encountered 180,034 persons, mainly made up of single adults, attempting to enter the US along the southwest border. CBP says that was a 1% increase compared to April 2021.