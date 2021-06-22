Man arrested after stealing vehicle, ramming into a Teller County Deputy, and fighting deputies

News

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after stealing a vehicle, ramming into a deputy, and leading authorities on a pursuit.

Colorado Springs police responded to reports of a carjacking at 21st St. and Bott Ave. Monday around 10:45 p.m. The victim said they were traveling northbound on 21st St. in a black 2019 Nissan Sentra when a man standing on the side of the road threw a heavy object at her vehicle and hit it. The victim and her passengers got out of their vehicle and confronted the man, who then jumped into the car and took off.

At 11:35 p.m., a Teller County Sheriff's Office Deputy was on a routine patrol in Woodland Park on Highway 24 when a black sedan traveling in front of him made a looping turn into an open intersection and accelerated into the back of his patrol vehicle, disabling it. The driver then fled the scene.

The sheriff's office determined the vehicle that hit the deputy was the same Nissan reported stolen out of Colorado Springs. Woodland Park officers found the stolen Nissan abandoned in the Ute Chief Trailer Park in Woodland Park.

At the trailer park, Woodland Park officers say the suspect was on top of a trailer, then he jumped off, entered another vehicle, and fled. Teller County Deputies, Colorado State Patrol troopers, and Woodland Park Police units pursued.

CSP and WPP managed to stop the vehicle and box it in on Highway 24 and Crystola. That's when the suspect began fighting with deputies inside the vehicle. During the struggle, deputies recovered a stolen firearm from under the suspect's leg prior.

After a struggle, deputies managed to take the suspect into custody. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Robert Anthony Leon, was booked into the Teller County Jail with a $250,000 bond. Leon faces several charges, including Obstructing a Peace Officer, Reckless Driving, Assault 2nd Degree, and DUI.

The deputy whose vehicle was rammed was treated and released from Pikes Peak Regional Hospital with minimal injuries. The deputies who received minor injuries from the struggle were treated on the scene. Leon was also treated at the scene.