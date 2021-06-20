Teen forgets to put car in park, vehicle rolls into Lake Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- A teenager broke their arm on Sunday after trying to stop their vehicle from rolling into Lake Pueblo.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife's twitter, the teen applied the parking brake on their pickup truck, but failed to put the car in park. When it started to roll, they tried to stop it and broke their arm.

The truck was fully submerged beneath the lake. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Dive Team assisted park officials to remove the truck from the lake. Within a couple of hours, they were able to attach a cable to the pickup and a tow truck pulled the vehicle out.

CPW says incidents like these are not uncommon, tweeting, "Unfortunately, @COParksWildlife regularly pulls vehicles from lakes because people get distracted, or rushed, and make dangerous mistakes."

The incident today took place in a cove west of the dam on the north side of the park.