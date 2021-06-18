Reported shooting at Citadel Mall

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence at the Citadel Mall following a reported shooting.

A witness told KRDO there was a shooting near the front entrance of the carnival. The witness said two people, who they believe to be juveniles, were injured.

According to the mall's website, there was a carnival that was happening this weekend from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. The witness told KRDO the carnival appeared to shutdown following the shooting.

This is an active situation and KRDO is working on getting any information from Colorado Springs police.