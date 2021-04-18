Man found dead in Fountain Creek Sunday, police investigating

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department is investigating, after a body was found in Fountain Creek Sunday.

Officers received a call around 2:30 p.m. from a person who located the man's body, just north of Duckwood Park.

When the department's investigation division and coroner's office arrived, they found no obvious signs of trauma.

Additional details are pending the results of an autopsy and identification of the male victim.

Police are asking the public to call (719) 382-4289 or their Crime Stoppers tip line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) if they have any additional information.