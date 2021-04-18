Skip to Content
1 person displaced after chimney fire damages home

Teller County Fire
Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was displaced, following a chimney fire in the Forest Eagle neighborhood Sunday.

According to the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, crews responded Sunday morning and were able to quickly get the fire under control.

Damage to the home was minimal. However, one person living in the home was displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRDO News Channel 13 for updates.

