Springs police investigating burglary Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating, following a burglary Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of N. Murray Blvd. just before 5 p.m.

The victim told police she was followed to her her apartment by the suspect. After she entered, she said the suspect followed her inside and held the woman and her husband at gun point.

The suspect reportedly struck the woman in the head with the gun and stole her purse. But, the woman was not seriously injured.

According to police, the same suspect reportedly broke into a home on Haven Circle before the incident on Murray Blvd.