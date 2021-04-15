Sheriff’s Office to Unveil DUI Themed “The Heat is On” Patrol Car

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Sheriff's Office will be unveiling a DUI-themed “Heat is On Vehicle”, a wrapped patrol car on Thursday, to enforce and educate on the ever-growing issue of DUI(s) and DUI fatalities.



DUI fatalities climbed during the pandemic. On average, more than one third of crash fatalities are related to impaired drivers. The vehicle will serve as a visual reminder of the Sheriff's department's efforts during real-time enforcement as well as being present at community events.



The Sheriff's Office will be teaming up with MADD at a number of events and bringing the stories of survivors and victims to the forefront.



The vehicle was made possible through our community partnership and donations (100% of all costs were donated) from Watts Upfitting (the wrap), Pikes Peak Community College and the Colorado State Patrol (interior equipment), DriveSmart Colorado (now known as the Pikes Peak Traffic Safety Coalition), MADD, Colorado Department of Transportation, and all of our partners in the Pikes Peak DUI Regional Task-force.