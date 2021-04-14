Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets on sale Thursday

News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Frontier Days is happening this summer for its 125th year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The lineup for the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days includes Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, with Garth Brooks kicking off the festival, Friday, July 23rd.

In addition to the music, hundreds of vendors will be at Cheyenne Frontier Days, a full carnival, and more.

The Professional Bull Riders will return with an exclusive Last Cowboy Standing series and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo.

Concert tickets range from $49 to $150, rodeo tickets range from $18 to $105.

All tickets go on sale Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m.

The 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days entertainment schedule:

Friday, July 23 — Garth Brooks with Ned Ledoux

Saturday, July 24 — Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins

Sunday, July 25 — Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

Monday, July 26 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Tuesday, July 27 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Wednesday, July 28 — Maren Morris with TBA

Thursday, July 29 — Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

Friday, July 30 — Kane Brown with Restless Road

Saturday, July 31 — Blake Shelton with John King

Click here for tickets and more information.