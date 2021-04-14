Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets on sale Thursday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Frontier Days is happening this summer for its 125th year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The lineup for the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days includes Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, with Garth Brooks kicking off the festival, Friday, July 23rd.
In addition to the music, hundreds of vendors will be at Cheyenne Frontier Days, a full carnival, and more.
The Professional Bull Riders will return with an exclusive Last Cowboy Standing series and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo.
Concert tickets range from $49 to $150, rodeo tickets range from $18 to $105.
All tickets go on sale Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m.
The 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days entertainment schedule:
- Friday, July 23 — Garth Brooks with Ned Ledoux
- Saturday, July 24 — Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins
- Sunday, July 25 — Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson
- Monday, July 26 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing
- Tuesday, July 27 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing
- Wednesday, July 28 — Maren Morris with TBA
- Thursday, July 29 — Eric Church with Ashley McBryde
- Friday, July 30 — Kane Brown with Restless Road
- Saturday, July 31 — Blake Shelton with John King
