Delivery and marijuana bars await final Denver City Council vote

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Major changes to the marijuana industry could be coming to Denver.

The ordinance would:

Allow marijuana shops to deliver right to people's homes

Eliminate the cap on the number of retail establishments

Bars for marijuana consumption could be legalized

"We're going to give people who traditionally didn't have an opportunity to profit from this billions of dollar industry and now they have the opportunity to benefit as well," said Eric Escudero, with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

There are restrictions, however, delivery would not be allowed for places like schools and offices. Marijuana bars would also have to follow social equity guidelines.

These cannabis measures have been in the works for year, Denver City Council still needs to hold a final vote.

If approved, Denver's Mayor Michael Hancock could sign the law as soon as April 20th.