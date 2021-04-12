Teller County Sheriff’s Deputy hit head-on by suspected DUI driver

News

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Teller County Sheriff's Deputy is in the hospital after a suspected intoxicated driver hit their patrol car head-on.

According to the Teller's County Sheriff's Office, a driver crossed over a median and rammed into the deputy's vehicle, destroying the front, right side of the patrol car.

Teller County Sheriff's Office

The airbag was deployed.

Teller County Sheriff's Office

Both the driver and the deputy were taken to local hospitals in good condition.

No word on the suspect, or what led up to the crash.