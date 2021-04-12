Carl Soderberg returning to the Colorado Avalanche

News

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Carl Soderberg from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forwards Ryder Rolston and Josh Dickinson.

Soderberg, 35, has appeared in 34 games for the Blackhawks this season, tallying 15 points (7g/8a). He’s tied for sixth on the team in points and his 1:30 of average shorthanded ice time per game ranks fourth among Blackhawks forwards. Soderberg ranks third on the team in faceoffs won (194) and faceoff win percentage (51.5%).

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round (49th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Soderberg has played in 586 career NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes and Blackhawks, totaling 295 points (110g/185a). He has 12 points (2g/10a) in 41 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests and became the second player in Bruins history to make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in the Final when he played Game 5 against Chicago in 2013.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound center collected 151 points (57g/94a) during four seasons with the Avalanche from 2015-19, ranking fifth on the team in points, fifth in assists, fourth in goals and first in games played during that time frame. Throughout his seven seasons in the NHL, Soderberg has played all 82 regular-season contests three times and played all 70 games with Arizona last year before the season was suspended due to the pandemic.

A Malmo, Sweden, native, Soderberg spent his entire career in Sweden before joining the Bruins at the end of the 2012-13 campaign. He played for Malmo in Sweden’s Division I and II leagues from 2003-11, recording 298 points (105g/183a) in 332 games before moving to Linkoping for his final two European seasons. Soderberg averaged nearly a point per game in his two years with Linkoping, notching 95 points (45g/50a) in 96 contests. During his final season in 2012-13, he led the Swedish Elite League with 31 goals and finished second in scoring with 60 points (31g/29a) in 54 outings.

Soderberg represented his country at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, recording one point (0g/1a) in 10 games to help Sweden capture the gold medal. He skated in four games at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, notching an assist and also represented Sweden at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship, finishing with six points (4g/2a) in six tournament contests.