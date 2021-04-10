Fire crews conduct multiple trail rescues Saturday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday, following separate rescues conducted by Colorado Springs fire crews.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews responded to Red Rock Canyon Open Space for a high-angle trail rescue just after 2:30 p.m. One person suffered minor injuries and was was taken to a local hospital.

Over an hour later, crews responded to a paragliding accident around 3:52 p.m., near the Section 16 trailhead. That person was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

