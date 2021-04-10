Skip to Content
today at 6:58 pm
Published 6:56 pm

Fire crews conduct multiple trail rescues Saturday

04 10 21 CSFD rescue
Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday, following separate rescues conducted by Colorado Springs fire crews.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews responded to Red Rock Canyon Open Space for a high-angle trail rescue just after 2:30 p.m. One person suffered minor injuries and was was taken to a local hospital.

Over an hour later, crews responded to a paragliding accident around 3:52 p.m., near the Section 16 trailhead. That person was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRDO News Channel 13 for updates.

Author Profile Photo

Jen Moynihan

Jen Moynihan is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Jen here.

