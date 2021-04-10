Colorado reaches milestone, over 2 million vaccinated against COVID-19

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado announced a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19 on Saturday, reaching over 2 million vaccinations statewide.

According to state data, more than 2 million Coloradans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and another 1.2 million are now fully vaccinated.

"This is the greatest national effort since World War Two and I'm incredibly proud of how much progress we've made in Colorado," Governor Jared Polis said.

Governor Polis also advised Coloradans to remain vigilant, as the state is currently experiencing a significant spike in cases and hospitalizations for the first time since early February.

Polis urged residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding group gatherings.