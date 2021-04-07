Remembering Rikki Olds, victim of Boulder King Soopers shooting

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Boulder remembered Rikki Olds, the 25-year-old King Soopers manager that died during the mass shooting two weeks ago.

Olds was one of ten people who died that day. But Wednesday, family, friends, and coworkers focused on celebrating her life at Boulder Valley Christian Church.

Loved ones described her as independent, reliable, and funny.

"In your short 25 years, you endured more trauma than most do during a lifetime. And yet through it all, you persevered and thrived to make others days and lives that you touched special," said Bob Olds, her uncle.

Governor Jared Polis attended the memorial service and extended his condolences, acknowledging the lives Olds touched.

"The people who knew her loved her, the lives she touched. Could count on Rikki to leave them laughing. It was simply her free spirit at its most natural," said Gov. Polis.

Olds was the front-end manager of the store at the time of the shooting. She had risen through the ranks within her five years at King Soopers.



Her family said her goal was to one day manage an entire store by herself.

Watch her entire memorial service below:

To help Olds' family, and other victims, click here.