Elk freed from trash can lid stuck around neck
EVERGREEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cow elk is free and safe after having a trash can lid stuck around her neck.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife received reports on Tuesday and Wednesday that a cow elk had been seen near the rodeo grounds in Evergreen with something stuck around her neck.
After spotting her, Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson used a tranquilizer dart to sedate the animal, allowing officers to help her hands-on.
Once she was sedated, Walter safely removed the lid.
The elk was then given a reversal agent to wake her back up. Once awake, the cow was able to leave, free from the lid.
CPW says this is a good reminder that securing trash isn't just for bears.
