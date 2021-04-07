Skip to Content
today at 9:34 pm
Published 9:55 pm

Elk freed from trash can lid stuck around neck

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cow elk is free and safe after having a trash can lid stuck around her neck.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife received reports on Tuesday and Wednesday that a cow elk had been seen near the rodeo grounds in Evergreen with something stuck around her neck.

After spotting her, Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson used a tranquilizer dart to sedate the animal, allowing officers to help her hands-on.

Once she was sedated, Walter safely removed the lid.

The elk was then given a reversal agent to wake her back up. Once awake, the cow was able to leave, free from the lid.

CPW says this is a good reminder that securing trash isn't just for bears.

Shelby Filangi

