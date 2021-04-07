Elk freed from trash can lid stuck around neck

News

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cow elk is free and safe after having a trash can lid stuck around her neck.

Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife received reports on Tuesday and Wednesday that a cow elk had been seen near the rodeo grounds in Evergreen with something stuck around her neck.

After spotting her, Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson used a tranquilizer dart to sedate the animal, allowing officers to help her hands-on.

Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Once she was sedated, Walter safely removed the lid.

The elk was then given a reversal agent to wake her back up. Once awake, the cow was able to leave, free from the lid.

Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks & Wildlife

CPW says this is a good reminder that securing trash isn't just for bears.