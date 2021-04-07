Colorado Mountain Brewery ready to celebrate National Beer Day

News

It’s National Beer Day and to celebrate we are shining the spotlight on a local brewery right here in Colorado Springs. We spoke with the General Manager of Colorado Mountain Brewery about the beer industry's big day.

Q: What’s it feel like to be back in business and running for National Beer Day? A: I think that we are so appreciative and humbled by all the support we had during the shutdown. We stayed open for curbside and had a lot of support with that. To be able to celebrate again we are just so happy.

Q: What specials do you have going on today? A: We are doing a dollar off all of our flights, seasonal and our flagships so it will come with six tasters. We have the blonde ale, we have the unibrow, we have the amber ale, the roller coaster red ale and then we have a stout which is coffee-inspired.”

Q: And you also have a seasonal beer that you are going to be doing?

A: Yes we do. I love all of our seasonal beers but one of our favorites is the apricot blonde. It finishes with a dry crisp and refreshing and you can drink multiple on the patio.

Colorado Mountain Brewery will be running the special discount on all flights all day long. They have two different locations, one off of Highway 24 and the other off of Interquest.