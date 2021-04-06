Voter turnout down on last day of Colorado Springs City Council elections

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of Monday, just over 63,000 ballots have been cast for the 2021 District Council race; which is about 20% of the city’s registered voters. That’s down 6% compared to the last council race in 2017, even though there are more registered voters now than there were then.

"After a presidential year, you do have a huge number of registered voters, because obviously there is a lot of interest in that presidential election no matter who is on the ballot,” said City Clerk Sarah Johnson.

City officials said the 2019 presidential election may have had an adverse effect on voters, as well.

“I do think there is a reluctance in some people in voting because of what went on last year,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she's hopeful more people turn in their ballots. Since she came to the Springs in 2012, this is the most diverse election she’s seen.

“We have several African American men and women running. We have people of Hispanic origin running. Probably the most women candidates running since I’ve been here,” said Johnson.

If you’re not registered to vote, you have until 7 o'clock Tuesday, April 6th to do so.

That same deadline goes for voters who haven’t turned in their ballots.

With the ballot packets mailed out 25 days ago, and 24 drop-off locations around town, Johnson said there’s no excuse not to make your voice heard.

“People always say, 'you’re wasting my tax dollars!' Well, you know what, if you don’t vote, you’re wasting your own tax dollars. We had to send you a ballot. Use your right to vote.”

Find a list of all 24 ball drop-off locations here.