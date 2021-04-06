Two people arrested after shooting a calf and shooting a cow with an arrow

News

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Costilla County Sheriff's Office arrested two people who face numerous charges, including animal cruelty.

On April 6, deputies responded to County Road 17, south of Fort Garland, at 6:53 a.m. on reports that a cow had been shot.

At the scene, deputies found a calf that had been shot and a full-grown cow that had been shot with an arrow.

After further investigation, two people were identified as suspects.

Deputies found and arrested Mikayla Carson. She faces charges including Cruelty to Animals, Criminal Mischief, and Trespassing.

The other suspect was identified as Joseph Palacios, 24. According to deputies, Palacios already had several warrants out for his arrest, including theft in the Fort Garland area, and a D.O.C. warrant.

Palacios now faces the charges of Cruelty to Animals, Criminal Mischief, and Trespassing.