Some Colorado counties no longer require masks in outdoor public spaces

News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some counties in Colorado are relaxing their mask mandates.

Jefferson County Public Health announced Monday masks are no longer required in outdoor public spaces. They say it's because of vaccine progress.

In-door masks are still required in the county, however, that health order is slated to expire May 6th.

9News reports, about 30% of the Jefferson County population is fully vaccinated. The county's seven-day positivity rate is at 4.5%.

Tri-County Public Health is also ending masks outdoors. Their health order will stay in place until at least June 30th.