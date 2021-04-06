Colorado Springs business creates all-natural meat snacks, supports American ranchers and veterans

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A healthy snack can often be hard to find on the shelves these days, but one Colorado Springs business is on a mission to bring quick, all-natural eats to the public.

"We are trying to create culture of health in our generation, in our children," says CEO of Brave Experience, Jodi Clark.

Weston and Jodi Clark are the founders of Brave Experience meat snacks -- an 8-month-old Colorado Springs-based company making beef jerky with clean ingredients, sourced from Colorado's very own.

"First, it's God-inspired," says Weston, President of Brave Experience.

"God, family, country, and giving a healthy way to be able to eat."

Jodi says it was especially important that Brave Experience meat snacks were healthy to eat, after the Clark's changed their lifestyle after experiencing major health issues.

"[Doctors] thought I had ALS, they thought I had MS," Weston says.

"Brave Experience is gluten-free, no nitrates or nitrites added, no hormones added... There is no artificial ingredients," Jodi explains.

Brave Experience is a give-back brand, with 5-percent of the proceeds going toward funding "dream experiences" to veterans around the country. But the company's generous work doesn't stop there -- it is also looking to expand work for veterans here in Colorado Springs.

"We want to be able to build a small 11-thousand square foot USDA processing plant that will employ over 80-percent of the veterans," explains Weston.

The Clark's say it's vital to support, not only those who fought for our freedom, but workers here in the Centennial State with their business. Beef used to make Brave Experience's meat snacks come from grass-fed cows in the state's rural areas.

"It's very important, again, that we stand with the American rancher. Especially in Colorado, with some of the things that are going on out there,"

And it all starts here in the Springs, with Brave Experience.

Brave Experience is an advertiser with KRDO. The Clark's have generously offered a limited time promo code for 10-percent off any meat snack from their website, using the code: KRDO.