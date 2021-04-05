Record-breaking temperatures possible Monday afternoon

News

Partly cloudy skies and very warm, possibly record-breaking temperatures Monday afternoon.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds and record warmth possible this afternoon with highs in the upper-70s to the low-90s across southern Colorado.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning lows will fall into the low and mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Rain and snow showers chances going up Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be much cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-60s… but still slightly above average for this time of the year. Temperatures will bounce back and forth between the 60s and 70s through the end of the week.