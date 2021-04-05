Skip to Content
today at 8:18 am
Published 7:41 am

Record-breaking temperatures possible Monday afternoon

4-5 highs

Partly cloudy skies and very warm, possibly record-breaking temperatures Monday afternoon.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds and record warmth possible this afternoon with highs in the upper-70s to the low-90s across southern Colorado.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning lows will fall into the low and mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Rain and snow showers chances going up Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be much cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-60s… but still slightly above average for this time of the year. Temperatures will bounce back and forth between the 60s and 70s through the end of the week.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

