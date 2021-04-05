Pilot dies in plane crash near Jefferson County

News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A single-engine plane that disappeared Saturday was found in rural Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says it was notified about the missing plane around 8:15 p.m Saturday.

The plane reportedly went down in an area west of Deckers, in Douglas County, roughly a 30-minute drive from Woodland Park.

The pilot was the only one on the plane at the time of the crash, and he did not survive.

The coroner's office identified him as Lelon Lewis, 66, of Lakewood.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating the crash.