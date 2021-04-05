Girl Scouts donate 3,600 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to local charity
SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Girl Scouts of Colorado made a super sweet donation to a local charity.
The scouts recently surprised Care and Share Food Banks with a big drop-off.
They donated 3,600 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.
The non-profit will incorporate the donated cookies into care packages that will be given out to Colorado families in need.
To find out more about Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, click here.
Comments