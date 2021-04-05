Girl Scouts donate 3,600 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to local charity

News

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Girl Scouts of Colorado made a super sweet donation to a local charity.

The scouts recently surprised Care and Share Food Banks with a big drop-off.

They donated 3,600 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.

photo courtesy of Care and Share Food Bank

The non-profit will incorporate the donated cookies into care packages that will be given out to Colorado families in need.

To find out more about Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, click here.