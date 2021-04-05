Boulder police finish investigation inside King Soopers

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Boulder police say they've finished investigative work inside the King Soopers, where ten people were killed during a mass shooting.

Police say the store has been turned back over to the company, however, it is still closed to the public. No word on when it might reopen.

Two of the victims were King Soopers employees, and one was a Boulder Police Officer.

Since the shooting, there's been a growing memorial outside the story.

The suspect remains in custody, and faces multiple murder charges.