Some Colorado Springs churches host outdoor Easter service amid pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Some churches held their Easter services at bigger, outdoor venues this year due to the pandemic.

Several churches in the area didn't feel comfortable hosting in-person service today, knowing the crowds it could attract. But others were lucky enough to get some help from local businesses with wide, open spaces, to put on something spectacular.

Pastor David Hiester told us the Wilson United Methodist Church had 200 people show up to its outdoor, sunrise service at the Flying W Ranch Sunday morning, where it's been hosting Sunday service for months due to the pandemic.

"It has allowed us to do what many other churches haven't been able to do," he said. "We were able to space people out nicely."

And Hiester says they had a massive turnout for their annual easter egg hunt.

"The weather could not have been better. It was so different from last year when it was snowing sideways and freezing cold," he explained.

The Broadmoor Community Church was another lucky one, teaming up with Myron Stratton Home, osting a service for its regular church-goers, and other community members, out on the ball-field.

"We had music and it was a great service," said Pastor Anne Cubbage.

After over a year of being cooped up inside, both pastors told us, this Easter was an extra special one for everyone who celebrated with them.

"Oh my heavens, I haven't seen such happy people, in over a year," said Pastor Cubbage. "They were so excited to come together, they were so excited to be able to celebrate together all in one worship service."

The Wilson United Methodist Church told KRDO it plans to move back into its regular building in the next month or so.