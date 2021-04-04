Multiple vaccine appointments still open for Monday in El Paso County

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- County health officials say they have plenty of openings for vaccine appointments on Monday.

El Paso County Public Health says Sunday they are trying to fill multiple time slots between 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m on Monday at El Paso County Public Health South in Fountain. The appointments are for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone 18-years and older can sign up now by clicking here or by going to elpasocountyhealth.org and choose “how will I get a vaccine?” to find the link.