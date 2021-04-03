Serious car crash just west of Canon City closes Highway 50 in both directions

News

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Fremont County Sheriff's Office said there is a serious crash just West of Cañon City on US Highway 50.

FCSO said Highway 50 is blocked in both directions, and are asking you to avoid the area.

According to FCSO, additional emergency units are en route to the scene of the crash, including a medical helicopter.

This is a developing story. No other information is available at this time.