Firefighters respond to grass fire at former campground in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs firefighters are battling a grass fire burning south of downtown near the interstate.

The fire department says the fire is moving slowly in the area of a former Kampgrounds of America location near I-25 and Nevada Avenue off of Gillette Street. Firefighters saying this is the same area they've responded to other grass fires before.

At this time the cause of the fire has not been determined. CSFD asks if you have any information to call 444-7000.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.