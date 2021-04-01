Justice Gregory Scott, Colorado’s first and only Black justice, dies

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Justice Gregory Kellam Scott, the youngest and the first Black person appointed to the Colorado Supreme Court, passed away Wednesday. He was 72.

The Colorado Bar Association shared the news of his passing on their Facebook page.

According to 9News, Scott wasn't just the first Black person to serve as justice in Colorado, he was the only Black person to ever serve on the High Court.

“He felt, I think, an obligation to make sure that the experiences that he had had in life were voiced in the conversations where they would enrich the thought process,” said former Justice Rebecca Love Kourlis in a press release from the Supreme Court to 9News.

Governor Jared Polis issued a statement upon the passing of Justice Scott.

Justice Scott was a trailblazer and a devoted public servant who was committed to helping others succeed in the legal profession and beyond. The news of Justice Scott’s passing comes just a day after Colorado’s first female Supreme Court Justice Mary Mullarkey passed away. These two individuals will have a lasting impact on our state. They both contributed a great deal to Colorado’s mission of inclusion and creating a Colorado for all. Gov. Jared Polis

Scott was appointed to the Colorado Supreme Court in 1992 by then-Gov. Roy Romer. He served until his retirement in 2000.