El Paso County Sheriff’s Office holds remembrance ceremony to honor Deputy Jeff Hopkins

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office held a remembrance ceremony to honor El Paso County Deputy Jeff Hopkins.

Hopkins lost his battle with COVID-19 on April 1, 2020, he was 41.

According to deputies, Hopkins had been working at the El Paso County Jail before falling ill.

"He was absolutely a kind gentleman. He was very soft-spoken, but when he did say things, they were of value and of heart," said Sgt. Tyrren Smith during the remembrance ceremony.

The El Paso County Health Department determined his passing of COVID-19 was a direct result of his line of duty action.